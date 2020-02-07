Victoria East's Juan Carlos Torres is a team-first player.
"I don't care if I score, as long as we win," he said. "I want to do whatever I can to help my team win."
The Titans needed a boost offensively and it was Torres who delivered East's first goal of the night.
Joe Aguirre followed shortly after and Axel Moreno scored in the second half to give the Titans a 3-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi King on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Titans (8-3-3, 3-1-3) have now won three of their last five games, but have tied twice during that span.
"The kids know if they keep working hard, they're going to get the ball in the back of the net," said East coach Josh Chaput. "Our defense played great and our midfield played really well."
The Titans were able control their side of the field and despite several attempts from the Mustangs, Xavier Moore secured the shutout in goal.
"Our defense is great and the kids are playing great," Chaput said. "They love soccer and they're playing good soccer. Tonight, we were able to finish and the kids stayed positive."
The Titans continue district play Tuesday against crosstown rival Victoria West.
It will also be the conclusion of the first half of district play.
"It's always a game that these kids look forward to," Chaput said. "It brings this town together, and the kids are excited. They are ready to go and they're hungry for more. Coach Avila at West has his boys playing well, and both teams will show up to play."
"West is a good team and we will have to do a good job," Torres said. "It won't be easy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.