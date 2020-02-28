CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Moody 3-0 on Friday night.
The Titans are now 8-2-3 in District 30-5A and 13-4-3 overall.
Joe Aguirre, Axel Moreno and Juan Perez all scored for East.
The Titans also received a strong defensive effort from Xavier Moore, Isaiah Cates, Cade Allen, and Dominic Ledezma.
