KERRVILLE — Victoria East defeated San Antonio Holmes 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the Antler Cup Tournament on Saturday night.
The Titans (3-0) received goals early from Joe Aguirre and Alejandro Chavez.
Aguirre, Chavez and Ernesto Monsivais delivered the penalty kicks and goalkeeper Xavier Moore blocked three penalty kicks to secure the win.
