Victoria East found a winning formula for its home opener Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.

The Titans used timely hitting, solid defense, strong pitching and aggressive base running to secure a 10-1 victory over Corpus Christi Moody in a District 29-5A crossover game.

“We played pretty close to a complete game," said East coach Wes Kolle. "We pitched well, aside from a few walks. Anytime they threatened to score we made the pitches we needed to make. The defense was solid tonight. Offensively, it’s always good to score first and to score with a big inning."

East (5-0) jumped out to a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Kason Kolle had a leadoff double, and Xavier Ortega had a two-run single. Kason Kolle went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

After the Trojans (3-1) scored a run in the top of the second inning, the Titans responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to boost their lead to 7-1.

East took advantage of three walks, and stole three bases. Ryan Steele had a two-run single, Kason Kolle added a RBI single, and Grayson Youngblood had a sacrifice fly.

East's Joey Lee started and went 3.2 innings on the mound, allowing one run and had three strikeouts. Rico Gonzales pitched two innings to pick up the win.

“We just came out and played our game with having two big innings to start the game," Lee said. "It feels great to be back out there. I’m glad I had a good defense behind me and whenever we got in we got the sticks going."

Wes Kolle has been pleased with the performance of his pitching staff.

“Pitching depth is definitely one of our strengths," he said. "We are confident in the four guys who pitched tonight and we have a couple more we didn’t get in tonight. That's definitely one of our strengths and we’re excited to see them get in some work during the next two tournaments."

District 29-5A Crossover

Victoria East 10, C.C. Moody 1

Moody 010 000 0 — 1

East 340 030 X — 10

W:Gonzales. L:Ramirez. Highlights: (E) Kolle 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Steele 2-of-4, 2B, 3 RBI's; Lee 2-for-3, RBI. Records: Moody 3-1; East 5-0.