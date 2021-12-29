Victoria East could not maintain its fast start and Kerrville Tivy made key second half adjustments in the Titans' final game of the Mike Smith Classic.
A 20-7 run in the third quarter put Tivy on top and East couldn't get a key stop late as the Antlers won 60-59.
East finishes the tournament 1-2 and missing a momentum boost with a key District 29-5A matchup on Friday at home against Gregory-Portland.
"We have a recipe for success that we have to follow and if we're not following that recipe for success, I think we're in trouble," said East coach Michael Ellis. "As long as we follow that recipe, I think we're okay, but when we get away from it like we did on Tuesday, I think we're in a lot of trouble, but I was proud of them today."
Ellis wanted to see East's players improve on the defensive side of the ball after the first day of the tournament. East (6-13, 0-3) had to play from behind against Wharton and Austin, but the Titans wanted to start controlling the ball.
East showed improved play in the start, not giving up easy shots to Tivy (9-6), fighting for rebounds and contesting shots in the paint.
With TJ Vargas, one of East's top defensive players, opting to leave the team, players like Nijahrell Prater and Bryson Ortega stepped up to apply East's full court press as the Titans led 31-22 at halftime.
"It was everything that we talked about yesterday with pressuring the basketball, trying to keep the ball on our third of the floor, and having help behind," Ellis said. "Those are the principles that we build our defense on."
East was hampered when Brady Parker left the game with an injury four minutes into the game.
The seriousness of Parker's injury and the timeframe for his return was not shared at this time.
But East's players filled in his absence with Ortega, Fernando Pena and Eric Franklin all reaching double digits scoring. Ortega led the team with 14 points and Franklin hit two 3-pointers.
"Those other guys stepped up and played well," Ellis said. "None of us, including myself, said, 'Oh man will, this guy's going out. The sky is falling.' That wasn't the attitude. It was 'Next man up, let's go hoop.'"
Things slipped away in the third as Tivy scored 10 straight points to take the lead.
East started committing turnovers and missing defensive rebounds. The Titans did not score for the first four minutes of the second half.
East was able to chip away at the score late, but Jaden Frausto's free throw in the final seconds proved to be the game winner.
It put the Antlers up by four and East couldn't force overtime despite Franklin's second 3-pointer of the game.
"I think last year that's a game that we would lose by 20," Ellis said. "This year, they didn't hang their heads, they just kept chipping away and chipping away and we got back into the game. I thought we ran out of time more so than we lost the game."
MIKE SMITH CLASSIC
Kerrville Tivy 60, Victoria East 59
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 1, Brady Parker 4, Leslie Clark 2, Braylin Vasquez 1, Fernando Pena 12, Eric Franklin 12, Bryson Ortega 14, Nijahrell Prater 6, Caden Williams 7; (T) Quentin Vega 11, Mason Carlile 6, Seth Hendrick 6, Mehki Frazier 2, Luke Johnston 1, Jaden Frausto 20, Robert Jackson 14.
Halftime: East 31-22. 3-pointers: Pena, Franklin 2, Williams, Vega, Carlile 2, Frausto 3. Records: East 6-13, 0-3; Tivy 9-6.
