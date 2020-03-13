Victoria East came up just short Friday evening in their District 30-5A matchup against Corpus Christi Moody.
The Lady Trojans scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings for a come-from- behind 8-7 victory at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Taking advantage of a couple East miscues, Moody scored three runs in the top of the first.
East bounced back in the bottom of the second inning. Tal Evans led the frame off with a single, followed by a Savannah Chavez single. Evans scored on a double by Neesa Poncio. Lauren Sevier grounded into a fielders’ choice scoring Chavez.
The Lady Titans used a four run fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. Cameron Steen, A’nasia Wallace, and Emileigh Burrow each had an RBI in the inning.
East leadoff hitter Azlyn Rodriguez, who was joining the team following a playoff run with the basketball team, finished 2-for-4, scoring twice and hitting and inside the park home run.
“It felt amazing just having my team cheer me on, including the fans,” Rodriguez said.
Moody, scoring four runs in the last two innings, help the Lady Trojans scoreless in the final three frames in order to hang on to the victory.
Allowing Moody to jump to an early lead made in difficult for East the remainder of the ballgame.
“We played hard,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “The biggest problem was that we got ourselves in a hole in the top of the first inning and spent the rest of the night trying to fight back out of it.”
As for Rodriguez, Buck is seeing constant improvement out of her leadoff hitter.
“She hits the ball hard,” Buck said. “She’s playing catch up a little bit coming over from basketball. She hasn’t seen near as many pitches as other players have.”
East will resume play March 29 after the UIL announced all athletic competitions would be shut down because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Texas.
