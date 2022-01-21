Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial has been a thorn in the side of Victoria East for the last two years.
The Lady Eagles knocked the Lady Titans out of the playoffs in 2020, and beat them twice in 2021 as East finished second in District 29-5A.
East and Vets met once again on Friday night, and despite cutting into the deficit late, East fell 51-43 as the Lady Eagles strengthened their grip on the district race.
East has now lost five straight games against Veterans Memorial.
"I thought we fought more than we have probably any other time," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "You saw the kids getting in there. I thought they were a little bit more active on the rebounds and trying to box out. Now we did give up some offensive rebounds, but I think that's the most I've seen our team fight in a while."
East (13-19, 6-6) has never missed the playoffs in school history, but Friday's loss has it in a win-out scenario to earn the final playoff spot in District 29-5A.
However, after losing 71-37 to Veterans Memorial (30-2, 12-0) on Dec. 14, the Lady Titans' improved performance has them confident over the remaining four games.
"Our goal was not to be scared and just go out there and play our game like we do," said East's Lamira Cleavland. "We can play them as hard as we can, and we only lost to them by eight, so I figure we can beat everybody else the rest of the season."
East came out exactly as Wimbish-North hoped, limiting the interceptions by Veterans Memorial, attacking the middle and fighting for rebounds.
Rebounds from Ariel Haas and Cleavland helped East get back into the game in the second half, but foul trouble allowed the Lady Eagles to pull ahead 28-17 at halftime and 38-17 midway through the third quarter.
East's Ariana Ramsey had to sit after picking up three fouls five minutes into the game.
Veterans Memorial's Katelen Brooks led the Lady Eagles with 20 points, including four 3-pointers that each time killed East's comeback attempts.
"I don't think our defense came out ready to play," Cleavland said. "They came out more in the end and I feel that's what tripped them up. Getting steals and scoring off their bad passes, and them missing their free shots."
Ramsey helped get East back in the game with four forced turnovers in the second half as Hannah Tyler led the Lady Titans with 12 points.
Baskets from Cleavland and Nevaeh Sanchez made it an eight-point game in the final minute, but Veterans Memorial maintained its undefeated district record as East's playoff hopes hang in the balance.
"I think the kids came back and they stepped up," Wimbish-North said. "We threw in a triangle or two and they did it. We hit a couple shots at the end. Overall I'm just happy with how the kids fought. I can't ask for a better effort. Are there things we can get better with, of course, so we're gonna build on this and move forward."
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 51, Victoria East 43
Points: (VM) Alyssa Pena 6, Ashlynn Perez 2, Keira Lavers 10, Deshytia Brown 7, Gabrielle Arismendi 6, Katelen Brooks 20; (E) C'niaha Randle 4, Hannah Tyler 12, Nevaeh Sanchez 3, Chloe Buckner 8, Ariana Ramsey 4, Lamira Cleavland 6, Ariel Haas 6.
Halftime: Vets 28-17. 3-pointers: Lavers 3, Brooks 4, Tyler 3, Ramsey. Records: Vets 30-2, 12-0; East 13-19, 6-6.
