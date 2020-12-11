Victoria East's Alan Jimenez points to the sky after running the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s Class 5A, Division I bi-district matchup against Weslaco East at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.
WESLACO — For the second time in three years, Victoria East had to make the three and a half hour drive to the Rio Grande Valley for its Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoff game.
The Titans (6-4) faced a Weslaco East (5-0) team that was beating opponents by an average of 39 points a game. In the end, East played the Wildcats closer than any team had all season but still came up short.
Senior quarterback Latavian Johnson provided heroics on the ground and through the air and gave the Titans a chance to steal a victory in the dying seconds.
However, it was Weslaco East that took the 26-23 victory to move on to the area round of the playoffs.
"I'm extremely proud of our young men and our coaching staff," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "We had a long trip to come down here and play a very formidable opponent. They did a great job, and in turn our kids did a great job too. We just fell a little bit short."
Weslaco East opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Avery Bowen on the game's opening drive.
Bowen and senior Gio Guerra provided the bulk of the Wildcats' offense, as the two combined for 301 rushing yards and scored all four Wildcata touchdowns with three from Bowen.
Junior Alan Jimenez scored East's first touchdown, but lost a fumble that allowed Weslaco East to keep its 12-7 lead at halftime.
"In a game like this, possessions are extremely important," Gonzalez said. "They did a good job in the end, and we weren't able to capitalize on some of the things that we needed to do."
In the second half, Johnson did his best to rally the Titans.
East immediately retook the lead in the third quarter with Johnson's touchdown pass to sophomore Jadon Williams.
Johnson would finish the night 14-of-22 passing for 184 yards and one touchdown, and added 13 carries for 97 yards.
"We're really going to miss that young man," Gonzalez said. "He's a great leader, and he did a great job for us at quarterback. He's going to be deeply missed."
Weslaco East responded to Johnson's touchdown pass with two straight touchdown runs from Bowen to go back up by 11 points.
Still, the Titans responded, marching 70 yards in six plays, scoring with Jimenez's second rushing touchdown.
A two-point conversion run by Jimenez made it a three-point game with under eight minutes to play.
Jimenez finished the night with 15 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Penalties defined the final two drives of the game.
Looking to burn clock and close out the win, Weslaco East committed five false starts that resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Titans had a chance to either force overtime or take the lead in the final seconds.
However, the Titans committed three false starts themselves that killed all momentum and forced East into a fourth and long pass that fell incomplete.
East last won a playoff game in 2016. Weslaco East moves on to the area round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
The Titans were disappointed in the outcome, but pleased to finish the season.
"The one thing that I hope our young kids take from this group is the senior leadership that we had and the unity that we demonstrated throughout the whole season," Gonzalez said. "Overcoming COVID and all the other things that we had to deal with. Just really proud of the young men."
