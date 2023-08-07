When Landon Partida stepped on the Victoria East practice field for the Titans’ first day of practice on Monday, he felt at ease.

The East senior was comfortable after having already spent countless hours in the spring and summer training with his teammates to prepare for the 2023 season.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re doing anything new, it just feels like we’re picking back right where we left off,” Partida said about the first day of practice. “We’ve been doing this all summer. We got a week off and a lot of us were still here on those off days, so it just feels like every other day.”

The UIL allowed for high schools to start their first day of conditioning on July 31, but because East participated in spring football, their start date was Monday.

However, first-year Titans’ head coach Charlie Reeve thought the spring practices were beneficial for the way his team currently looks less than three weeks out from their first game.

“I think we’re way ahead of where we were in the spring,” Reeve said. “Our goal is to be better tomorrow than we were today and just stack good tape days on top of good tape days.”

East returns four players on each side of the ball from last season’s team that ended 4-7 overall and fell to San Antonio Southside in the bi-district round of the playoffs after a 4-3 record in District 29-5A.

One position that is still undecided for this season is at quarterback, where Partida and sophomore Kason Kolle are competing for the job.

“I thought both guys did well,” Reeve said about the two’s practice on Monday. “Obviously, this summer was good for them, but just their management of the offense is a lot better.”

Kolle, who is a TCU commit in baseball, didn’t spend as much time with the team the past few months because of his commitments in baseball, but was glad to be on the field with his entire team on Monday.

“I feel like it was great, especially for the first day,” he said. “We kind of left off where we stopped at camp and also spring, but we’ve made a lot of progress since then and we’re looking good.”

Senior Jaden Williams will get the majority of looks at running back this season after serving as backup to team-leading rusher Ja’Carrien Giles in 2022.

Receivers Nijahrell Prater and Bryson Ortega are two of four returning starters on offense from last season.

East will get it’s first test against another team on Aug. 17, when it travels to face Bay City in a scrimmage.

East senior tight end and defensive end Xavier Salazar hopes both sides of the ball can continue to progress through the scrimmage and into the regular season.

“I really hope to see improvement,” Salazar said. “Like coach says, we need everybody running to the ball on defense, offense we need to continue finishing the play and just work on everything, the little details. That’s what makes people a success, the little details.”

East opens up the season against San Antonio Taft on Aug. 25 at Memorial Stadium, a rematch of last year’s season-opener.