GANADO — Victoria East needed a spark on Thursday night.
The Lady Titans were taking on Bay City in their first game of the Ganado Tournament and were faced with two outs in the first inning.
Third baseman Tatiana Rucha stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to put East (3-6) on the board first in a 2-0 win over the Ladycats.
“It felt really good. Going up with two outs and doing my job like I’m supposed to, like coach (Melissa) Buck wants me to,” Rucha said. “It felt really good.”
“She’s, the last few games, hitting the ball really, really hard, and when you hit hard good things happen for you, even if you hit it at somebody,” Buck said. “So, we’ll take a hard hit ball up the middle any time.”
Despite the play from Rucha at the plate, Buck wasn’t impressed with the rest of the team’s hitting.
“In the box I thought we should have made a lot more adjustments than we made,” Buck said. “I thought we should have had a lot more hits and strung together a lot more runs.”
Buck was, however, pleased with the play from pitcher Rylie Ramos, who got the win and only yielded one hit from the Ladycats.
“Defensively and in the circle, I thought we did well,” Buck added. “Did a good job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters and striking out a few.”
Bay City (1-5) entered its game against the Lady Titans fresh off of a 7-2 victory over Edna in its first game of the tournament. However, the Ladycats weren’t able to maintain their momentum into their late game.
“We were kind of flat. We had some things going on in our minds, and we just didn’t come out to play baseball today,” said Bay City head coach Rilea Sanders.
Victoria East was also victorious in its second game of the tournament, defeating Yoakum 8-4 to close out day one.
Day two of the tournament continues on Friday for both teams.
Ganado Tournament, Day 1
Victoria East 2, Bay City 0
Victoria East 100 01 — 2 5 0
Bay City 000 00 — 0 1 2
W: Rylie Ramos L: Miley Salazar. Highlights: (E) Tatiana Rucha 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Mia Amador 1-for-3, 1 R; Brooke Escalona 0-for-3, 1 R; Rylie Ramos 1-for-3; Mia De Los Santos 1-for-3; Kiah Amador 1-for-2; (BC) Kaelyn Kopecky 0-for-2; Andrea Ramirez 0-for-2; Mariah Ford 0-for-2; Records: East 3-6, Bay City 1-5