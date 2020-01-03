KERRVILLE — Victoria East defeated Chisholm Trail 2-0 on Friday night at the Antler Tournament.
Ernesto Monsivais and Joe Aguirre provided the scoring for the Titans, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Armando Jasso had an assist, while goalkeeper Xavier Moore finished with three saves to secure the shutout.
East will play San Antonio Holmes in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
