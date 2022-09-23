East was up late against Carroll in the fourth quarter, leading 54-7, behind a five touchdown night from senior quarterback Jadon Williams.
Williams racked up 392 yards passing, and 96 yards rushing.
At halftime, the Titans led the Tigers, 26-7.
Williams completed 15 of his 24 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the half.
On the ground, Williams opened up scoring in the game with a 74 yard touchdown. He ended the half rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles added another 93 yards on the ground.
Entering Friday night’s game, East offensive coordinator Jeff Hurta was confident in the ability of Williams, who threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns in his last game against Gregory-Portland.
“(Williams) just needs to keep doing what he does,” Hurta said. “He does a great job of running our offense, throwing the ball on time. He does a great job of motivating our guys and keeping them up.”
The Titans, who were coming off of a bye week, were also hoping to see an improved performance out of their defense, after they had given up an average of 48.6 points over their last three games.
“The bye was good because we got to work on our coverages, and polish things up that we’ve been lacking in the last three games,” senior defensive back Brysyn Gardner. “We’re working on our man-to-man stuff, putting in some new plays, and installing some new things.”