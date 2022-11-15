EL CAMPO — The overlapping of the high school football and basketball season can often pose a problem to the sport on the hardwood.
Victoria East and El Campo’s basketball teams were experiencing the effects of its football teams playing in the playoffs firsthand on Tuesday night.
El Campo was forced to play their non-district game against the Titans with only seven players available, while the Titans, which played with a full roster, had six players with only one day of practice.
Despite the fresh faces to their team, the Titans were able to pull out a 67-60 victory over the Ricebirds at El Campo, securing the first win of the season, and the first for Ralph Almanza as the Titans' new head coach.
“It’s a big relief,” Almanza said about the win. “These kids are working hard and just to have that momentum going forward.”
The Titans (1-1) had big offensive showings from Donovan Oliver (16), Devon Cates (15) and Fernando Pena (11), all of whom finished in double figures.
“I feel like I did good. I feel like I could have shared the ball more, but offensively I feel like I did good,” said Cates, who recorded 10 of his 15 points in the second half.
Cates was not only happy with his own play, but also with the play from the football players who joined the team on Monday, as they combined for 18 points on Tuesday night.
“Our football (players) were most of our big men, so it feels good to have our bigs down low,” Cates said. “Now we got guards and bigs. We got a full on, all around team.”
With the full roster, the Titans were able to have a solid defensive effort on Tuesday night, stealing the ball 20 times, majority coming from their work on the full court press.
“We run that just to slow people down, and if they turn it over we’ll take it,” Almanza said about the full court press. “I thought our guys are getting better at it every day, sometimes they look real athletic, so sometimes that happens.”
The Titans were trailing 28-27 at halftime, but continued the full court press throughout the second half which helped them open up a crucial 10 point lead after a steal and basket from Cates around the four minute mark of the fourth quarter.
“I feel like coach, he just has good plays and we’re just running them good,” Cates said about the full court press. “We hustle, hustle and get steals.”
Cates was happy to help get Almanza his first win as a Titans head coach.
“Man it feels good to finally have a good coach at East. He knows what he’s doing, so yeah, it feels good," he said.
Despite the loss, El Campo head coach Kevin Lewis was still pleased with the way that his seven players performed.
“I have no regrets the way we played,” Lewis said. “They played hard, they played fast, they played aggressive. We were short-handed, obviously, but these guys played their hearts out, so I don’t have no complaints the way we played.”
El Campo guard KeShunn Smith helped keep the Ricebirds in the game, finishing with a game-high 18 points.
“Those seven kids competed at a high level,” Lewis added. “When we get our full team, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Non-District
East 67, El Campo 60
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 16, Devon Cates 15, Fernandon Pena 11, J. Wallace 8, Matthew Jackson 5, Ben Sanchez 5, Braylin Vasquez 4, Leslie Clark 2, Bryson Ortega 1 (EC) KeShunn Smith 18, Jabary Foley 12, Cruz Gonzalez 11, Brice Burnett 11, Dylan Villarreal 5, Aron Orsak 4.
Halftime: 28-27 EC 3-pointers: (E) Oliver 1, Sanchez 1, Pena 1; (EC) Smith 5, Burnett 3; Records: East 1-1; El Campo 0-1