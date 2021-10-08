Victoria East was frustrated after its 63-46 loss to Victoria West in the Battle for the Boot.
The Titans knew they needed to take care of business in Friday's homecoming game against Corpus Christi King to get some energy back before heading into their bye week.
Facing a winless Mustangs team, East came out on top 34-3 to improve to 4-3 and 3-2 in District 15-5A, Division I.
"Most important thing was we needed to spend this week working on fundamentals and effort and the core values of how you play the game of football," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez, "and I thought they did a great job coming out tonight and executing that."
ABOVE: Victoria East’s Damien Espindola tackles Corpus Christi King’s Jordan Castillo during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium. RIGHT: Victoria East quarterback Jadon Williams goes to pass the ball against King.
ABOVE: Victoria East’s Damien Espindola tackles Corpus Christi King’s Jordan Castillo during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium. RIGHT: Victoria East quarterback Jadon Williams goes to pass the ball against King.
Gonzalez was back coaching the Titans after missing the last two games for undisclosed reasons.
Missing the last two weeks of practice, Gonzalez credited the coaching staff for getting the players prepared.
"Every week's a different week," Gonzalez said. "I think our coaching staff did an outstanding job getting our kids ready to come out and perform at a high level, which they needed to do."
After giving up double digit penalties in consecutive games, East limited the penalties to four and had two takeaways in the second half — a Jaydon Smith fumble recover and a Brysyn Gardner interception — to lock up the victory.
"We stayed focused and practiced hard, made sure everything was right," Gardner said. "We didn't take them too lightly because we didn't want to come out here like West, underestimate them and lose again."
King (0-6, 0-4) finished with four turnovers on downs, including on its first two drives of the game.
East capitalized on the first with Jadon Williams' 15-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Terrell.
Williams finished 10 of 18 for 179 yards with three touchdown passes — two to Terrell and one to Ja Carrien Giles — and a rushing touchdown. Giles added 97 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Oryon Perry also scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give East a 21-3 halftime lead.
"Coming into this week we wanted to stay focused and try to stick to the game plan and not get too big headed," Perry said. "We just gotta stay humble."
King's only points came on Hunter Kuhlmann's 26-yard field goal in the first half.
East scored 13 points in the second half but its second teamers saw most of the playing time in the fourth quarter.
Terrell did not play in the second half due to an apparent injury. East's receiving corps was already diminished with Matthew Jackson and Caden Mozisek out with prior injuries.
East heads into its bye week looking to get back to full strength and prepare for a game at Gregory-Portland on Oct. 22.
"A bye week can be tricky business because you're off for a week and it kind of gets you out of routine," Gonzalez. "The end result is we want to be sharp and prepared and ready to go out and perform."
NOTE: Trent Zappe and Hannah Tyler were named Homecoming King and Queen in a pre-game ceremony.
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.