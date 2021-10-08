Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Logan Garis stiff-arms Corpus Christi King’s Hunter Kuhlmann during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

Victoria East was looking to fix its mistakes in the final game of a three-week homestand before heading its bye week.

While not a perfect game, the Titans took care of business against a winless Corpus Christi King, coming out on top 34-3 on homecoming night.

East quarterback Jadon Williams threw two touchdown passes to Terrance Terrell, one to Ja Carrien Giles and had a rushing touchdown. Running back Oryon Perry added a rushing touchdown.

King's only points came on Hunter Kuhlmann's 26-yard field goal.

East next plays at Gregory-Portland on Oct. 22.

For a full recap of Friday's game between the Titans and Mustangs, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.