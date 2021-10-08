Victoria East was looking to fix its mistakes in the final game of a three-week homestand before heading its bye week.
While not a perfect game, the Titans took care of business against a winless Corpus Christi King, coming out on top 34-3 on homecoming night.
East quarterback Jadon Williams threw two touchdown passes to Terrance Terrell, one to Ja Carrien Giles and had a rushing touchdown. Running back Oryon Perry added a rushing touchdown.
King's only points came on Hunter Kuhlmann's 26-yard field goal.
East next plays at Gregory-Portland on Oct. 22.
For a full recap of Friday's game between the Titans and Mustangs, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.
