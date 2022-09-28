Victoria East didn’t spend too much time celebrating their first win of the season over Corpus Christi Carroll.

“It was an exciting week for us, but like I told the kids, enjoy it Friday night because Saturday morning we have to get ready for Miller," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "Now, we’re kind of with a business-as-regular attitude."

The Titans (1-3, 1-0) have to come with this attitude since they will have one less day to prepare for their matchup against undefeated Corpus Christi Miller, which will take place on Thursday at Buccaneer Stadium at 7 p.m.

“It is a (challenge) in the fact that it gets our kids kind of off schedule,” said East defensive coordinator Doug Kent. "But as far as getting things that we want done in, it’s not a challenge because our kids are pretty sharp, they're football savvy and they’ll be ready to roll."

Kent’s defense was ready to roll in their most recent game against Carroll.

After giving up over 40 points in each of their first three contests, the Titans held the Tigers to only seven points, and only allowed 86 yards on the ground.

However, this week, the Titans will face a high-powered Miller offense that averages 42.5 points and 199.3 rushing yards per game.

Miller sophomore running back Corey Holmes will enter Thursday's matchup coming off of a 172-yard, two touchdown performance against Corpus Christi Ray.

“Their percentage is heavy run, so we’re going to have to make sure we pay attention and stop the run,” Kent said.

However, they are also deep in their passing attack, averaging 294.5 passing yards per game.

Miller’s leading receiver is 6-foot-1 senior Lonnie Adkism, who has a total of 17 catches and nine touchdowns in four weeks, averages 98 yards per game.

"(Adkism) is good, so we’re expecting some stuff in their game plan," said senior linebacker Dylan Chavez.

“They do have dynamic receivers, they have a couple guys who are 6-3, 6-4 receivers who can run and do some things after they catch the ball, so we’re going to make sure we rally to the ball, tackle well, and do the things that we do as Titans that makes us successful," Kent added.

East's defense hopes to play well against the Buccaneers, and even force a few turnovers. Last week, the Titans forced three fumbles and senior safety Matthew Jackson came up with an interception against the Tigers.

“There’s no question about it that they have some really good receivers, really good running backs, and a really good line,” Jackson said. “We like to practice for specific people, and I think we’ll be able to cover them pretty well.”