Victoria East senior defensive lineman Kevin Marin isn’t worried about taking on Taft senior running back T.J. Andrews.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound back racked up 1,106 rushing yards last season in Taft’s 9-3 campaign, which yielded him offers from Army, Navy and Columbia, in addition to his previous offers from UTSA and Incarnate Word.

Still, Marin and the rest of the Titans defense are going to treat him like another running back in their season opener against the Raiders at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

“We just have to tackle great, go for the legs, take him down like we do every other running back,” Marin said. “We can’t be scared of him, even if he is that good, but we’re ready for him.”

Part of the reason why Marin and the rest of the defense aren’t scared is due to the preparation that East's coaching staff has put in for Friday’s game.

“Our defense has had an opportunity to watch film on Andrews, and we’re prepared for what we’re going to see,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez.

Andrews will run behind an experienced offensive line, however, they will be starting a first-year quarterback, after graduating Justice Hurt last year.

“Our defense knows what they've got to do,” said East senior quarterback Jadon Williams. “We kill on defense, so they just have to be contained, watch out, and be ready.”

Williams feels just as confident in his offense as he is in the Titans defense.

“I'm feeling great, I'm feeling confident,'' Williams said. “I feel like we've been preparing for three weeks for these guys. They’re a 6A, so just playing a class higher than us is going to be a big test for us, and I know we’re doubted a lot.”

Last season, the dual-threat quarterback recorded 1,874 yards passing and 1,167 yards rushing in East’s 6-3 finish. This season, Williams is willing to use both his passing ability and running ability to win games.

“Whatever I have to do, whatever my part is to play for the team is what I’m going to try to do the most,” Williams said. “If I gotta throw the ball 40 times, then I gotta throw the ball 40 times, but if I’m off throwing and I have to run 40 times then that’s what I have to do.”

The Titans also hope to see production out of senior running back Ja'Carrien Giles.

In the Titans final scrimmage of the preseason against Bay City, Giles had three touchdowns, two of them coming off of 50-plus-yard runs.

"We want to see that (production) continue, and expand on that and other parts of our offense," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is ready to see his offense and defense take on a tough team like the Raiders on Friday night.

“We're really excited about going into our first game,” Gonzalez said. “San Antonio Taft is a good football team, and a good program, so it's gonna be a great test for us and a good first game for us to go and see where we're at.”