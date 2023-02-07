CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East hadn’t faced much adversity in any of its eight District 29-5A north zone games.
Going undefeated in those games set up the Lady Titans for a matchup with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at Corpus Christi Moody High School for the district championship.
The nerves of the bigger stage and the pressure from the Lady Eagles got to the Lady Titans early on.
After finding themselves down for much of the second half, they tried to shoot their way out of their hole. However, East ended the game shooting 13/59 from the field and just 3/22 from beyond the arc in a 50-36 loss to finish second place in district.
“There were some shots that I would have rather (had them) look to go a little bit inside more,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I don’t think we’ve ever shot 22 three’s in a game. We kind of got away from what we normally do.”
The Lady Titans got into a large hole in the second quarter after turning the ball over 16 times in the first half.
“I think they had us rattled a little bit in the beginning, and so we were doing some things like turning the ball over,” Wimbish-North said. “It did have a little bit to do with our nerves, but hey, you got to play.”
“I think we just got too excited when that press came on us,” said East freshman Avery Valentine, who ended the game with a team-high 14 points. “But in the second half, we started handling it way better.”
The Lady Titans cut Veterans Memorial’s lead to just five points in the third quarter after junior Nevaeh Sanchez knocked down the first three of the game for East.
However, the Lady Eagles proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach, which was helped by their 15 offensive rebounds.
“I feel like they outrebounded us on offense and defense and we have to rebound more to win more games,” said East senior center Ariel Haas. “We have to get more boards”
“You got to keep people off the boards and we knew that that was going to be one of the things that we had to rebound,” Wimbish-North said. “But, they were on the boards and credit to them. They were tough.”
The Lady Titans will still advance to the playoffs to play an opponent that is still to be decided, but Wimbish-North knows they have to perform better if they want to be able to make noise in the postseason.
“We just wanted to be in the playoffs, and we can see what we can do for here,” she said. “We’re going to move forward. I’m going to look at things that maybe we need to try to work on, but we’re going to prepare for the next game.”
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 50, Victoria East 36
Points: (VM) Mia De La Pena 17, Tatiana Mosley 10, Ella Ortiz 8, Deshyria Brown 6, Adelynn Lopez 6, Ashlynn Perez 3; (E) A. Valentine 14, C. Randle 6, N. Sanchez 5, C. Buckner 4, A. Haas 3, K. Cleveland 2, A. Hopkins 2;
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 22-14; 3-Pointers: (VM) Ortiz 2, De La Pena 1, Perez 1; (E) Valentine 2, Sanchez 1;
Records: Victoria East 20-12, 8-1; Veterans Memorial 26-9, 9-1