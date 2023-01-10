Victoria East's Devon Cates gets ready to take a jump shot during Tuesday's game against Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria East High School.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Prater ended the game with a team-high nine points and six rebounds, notching the best performance on a subpar night for the Titans’ offense.
Senior Devon Cates and Caden Williams added seven points to the Titans’ total, respectively.
“(Turnovers) cost us the game,” Prater said. “We just need to work on being more patient, reading the court, reading the floor, and just be more disciplined.”
Part of the problem was East’s decision making, but Miller’s hounding athletic squad on a full-court press didn’t make it any easier.
“They came out and gave us a lot of pressure, didn't allow us to run any of our sets,” said East head coach Ralph Almanza. “They just kind of made it an up and down game which didn’t suit us today.”
The Titans outrebounded the Buccaneers 30 to 26, however 15 of Miller’s came on the offensive side of the floor which gave them a plethora of second chance opportunities.
“Our game plan was to pack it in and make them beat us outside, and we just weren’t able to make them do that,” Almanza said. “They beat us with layups. They beat us in the paint. They beat us on putbacks, and we just have to go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”
The loss drops the Titans to 16-8 overall, and to 1-1 in district play.
“One loss is nothing. We got six more games,” Almanza said. “The next game is just as important as this one and we know that there’s probably not going to be anyone going undefeated in district.
“We’re already looking ahead to (Gregory-Portland) on Friday.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Corpus Christi Miller 59, Victoria East 45
Points: (E) Nijahrell Prater 9, Devon Cates 7, Caden Williams 7, Donovan Oliver 5, Jastin Wallace 4, Ben Sanchez 4, TJ Vargas 3, Bryson Ortega 2, Braylin Vasquez 2, Fernando Pena 2
Halftime: 32-23 Miller; 3-pointers: (E) Oliver 1; Records: East 16-8, 1-1; Miller 19-5, 2-0