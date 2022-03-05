For Victoria East coach Melissa Buck and the Lady Titans, the 6 games they played Thursday through Saturday gave them a chance to gain confidence and momentum before heading back into district play.
“It was nice to end on a good day. We have had some not so good moments. For the most part, today was a pretty solid day. It’s nice to take that confidence and momentum into some big district games this coming week,” Buck said.
East (5-12) ended the tournament Saturday afternoon with a 6-3 loss at the hands of a talented Rockport-Fulton team.
The Lady Pirates strung together a couple of singles and a fielders’ choice in the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. They continued the scoring in the third with a double, followed by two singles, to increase their lead to five.
The Lady Pirates added a run in the fourth on a RBI single.
East finished the game strong with three runs in the final two innings of the five inning tournament game.
Tatiana Rocha led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and was immediately brought in on Tal Evans’ double.
“The two games today, we hit the ball well and didn’t make any errors. We need to go into next week continuing to fight like we did yesterday and today,” Rocha said.
East scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kelsey Perez had an RBI single, followed by a Mia Amador RBI sacrifice fly.
Amador pitched five innings for East, allowing 4 earned runs, while striking out 4.
“We kind of started the tournament slow, but today we turned around our attitude and worked hard. I was pleased with my at bats, taking one pitch at a time and not letting a ball get by me,” Perez said.
Perez is looking forward to continuing district play.
“I’m really excited, we just need to work on our communication skills. We did a good job defensively today. We stayed positive and played as a team, which will help us heading back into district play.”
VICTORIA TOURNAMENT
Rockport-Fulton 0 2 3 1 0 — 6 9 3
East 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 3 3
W: Gerloff. L: Amador. Record: East: 5-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.