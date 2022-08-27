Victoria East struggled to slow down Taft first-year sophomore starting quarterback Johnie Lott in their 42-13 season opening loss.
Lott threw a perfect 9-for-9 for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and added another two touchdowns and 91 yards on the ground.
Taft’s T.J. Andrews opened up scoring for the Raiders (1-0) with a 2-yard touchdown with 3:28 left in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-3 senior running back was able to end the night with 90 rushing yards on 13 carries, and added another big 29-yard receiving touchdown early in the third quarter.
Later in the third quarter, Lott connected with senior tight end Clay Porter on a 33-yard touchdown.
East (0-1) senior running back Ja'Carrien Giles was able to get his team on the board with a 12-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
He also got the final Titans touchdown in the third quarter on a 18-yard run.
Giles ended his night with 120 yards rushing on 18 carries.
East senior quarterback Jadon Williams finished his night completing 9 of 25 passes for 91 yards, and rushed for another 42 yards.
The Titans also struggled with penalties Friday night, recording 108 yards in penalties compared to Taft's 94 yards.
The Titans next game comes on Sept. 2, when they host New Braunfels Canyon at 7:30 p.m.
