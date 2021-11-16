Victoria East began its non-district game against Rockport-Fulton with a fast pace.
After struggling to control Fort Bend Willowridge’s up-tempo offense in their season opener, East was the aggressor early and at one point held a 10-point lead over the Pirates.
Even after losing that lead in the second half, the Titans continued to fight and chipped away at the deficit, coming away with a 64-62 win behind Fernando Pena’s game-winning layup with 2 seconds left Tuesday night at the East gym.
“Effort, that’s all it took,” Pena said. “It was crazy how we came back. Team effort, team work, got to play together.”
Both teams started fast, but East (1-1) struck first, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and taking advantage of 10 first-quarter turnovers.
Pena led the Titans with 19 points and went 7 of 11 from the free throw line. Brady Parker added 11 points.
East’s lead all but vanished as Rockport-Fulton (0-1) got the Titans into foul trouble.
The Pirates outscored the Titans 16-12 in the second quarter, and East led 31-29 at halftime.
“We have to maintain that intensity,” said East coach Michael Ellis. “We were so ramped up at the very beginning of the game and then we kind of lose that as the game goes along. We have to be able to keep that intensity. For a long time, I thought we lost it, but we were able to get it back against a pretty good team.”
Rockport-Fulton struck first in the third quarter, tying the game at 31 before taking a 44-36 lead behind three 3-pointers.
Four Pirates got into double digits scoring, led by Andrew Estrada’s 12 points.
East cut into the deficit with seven points off of free throws, and a 3-pointer from Eric Franklin, and trailed 48-45 going into the fourth quarter.
“We just had to keep our head up, got to fight through it, don’t give up,” Pena said. “Just try to score. That’s all. Got to give that effort.”
The fourth quarter saw four ties and seven lead changes in the final five minutes.
Five straight points from Rockport-Fulton gave it a 62-59 lead with 1:15 left.
After East missed three would-be game tying layups, Pena tied the game with a pair of free throws, before converting the winning basket.
“They just kept competing,” Ellis said. “That’s one thing that we’ve been talking about. We went down by seven and they just kept battling and kept competing. That’s going to be the mantra all season is just keep fighting.”
NON-DISTRICT
Victoria East 64, Rockport-Fulton 62
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 4, Brady Parker 11, TJ Vargas 5, Braylin Vasquez 5, Fernando Pena 19, Eric Franklin 5, Terrance Terrell 5, Nijahrell Prater 5, Caden Williams 5; (RF) Chance Bates 10, Brody Guerrero 2, Carter Engel 11, Roman Cox 8, Logan Blaneknship 9, Anton Dixon 10, Andrew Estrada 12.
Halftime: East 31-29. 3-pointers: Franklin, Estrada 2, Blankenship 2, Cox, Engel Records: Rockport-Fulton 0-1; East 1-1.
