Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Moody 7-0 in a District 29-5A girls soccer game in Corpus Christi on Tuesday.
Emma Seiler had two games in goal and Trinity Morris had seven.
Hailey Bast, Yaritza Avila, Aleah White, Evelyn Garcia, Caroline Breaux, Caris Cavazos and Adisin Padilla had a goal each, with Padilla's coming off a penalty kick.
East improves to 2-2-1 in district and 2-10-1 overall.
