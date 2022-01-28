Victoria East had questions to answer after graduating numerous players from last year's district champion team.
The Titans needed to find out where their goals were going to come from, and who was going to defend their own net.
Despite losing its first District 29-5A game to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, East has bounced back with two straight wins, including Friday's 3-0 victory over Victoria West.
"I think it's just our persistence," said East coach Josh Chaput. "We're constantly working to get better offensively, constantly trying to get the ball in the net. This team is a cohesive group that works well together and tries to work the ball up, playing good soccer and working on combinations and finishing."
Nicholas Alfaro and Keshawn Morales split time in goal for East (5-0-6, 3-0-1) with Alfaro playing in the first half and Morales in the second.
East took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Gustavo Zamora in the 27th minute, and he'd add a second in the 50th minute off a turnover forced by Juan Rojas on a goal kick.
The Titans finished the scoring with a header from Jeremy Jenkins off a corner kick in the 54th minute to lead 3-0.
"We knew West was going to play hard, play physical and play fast," Chaput said. "I thought they played a hard game all the way through. We worked on pressing them into a situation where we can get a turnover and that worked today on one of our goals. Proud to see the kids taking the coaching and following through and executing in the game."
West (2-1-6, 2-0-1) came into the game riding wins over Corpus Christi Moody and Corpus Christi Carroll, but the Warriors could not get their offense going.
Fernando Rojas and Mateo Lauper found moments to push the ball up the field, but scoring opportunities were limited.
"I think there were moments where our effort was lacking and that's when we started giving up those late goals," said West coach Hazael Avila. "I think those are the things that we can definitely fix, just being able to compete every play. But we did get lazy at certain points and it ended up costing us."
East's main faults came with second half fouls.
The Titans were limited to 10 players in the final 21 minutes after Isaac Aguirre received a red card for a hard tackle.
Rojas then received a yellow card in the 54th minute for a tackle that injured Lauper, who had to be helped off the field.
"I've learned that my team has great sportsmanship," Avila said. "I know that they're gonna play clean and I know they're gonna play till the end. Very proud of our guys. We played West soccer and that should speak for itself."
NOTE: East has won 10 straight games against West. West has not beaten East since March 2014.
