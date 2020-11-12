Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez may have breathed a sigh of relief when the clock hit zero on Thursday night.
East hosted a Gregory-Portland team knowing full well the implications of a win or a loss. Win and they control their destiny in the District 15-5A Division I playoff hunt. Lose and risk being on the outside looking in.
One year ago, the Wildcats controlled through their 29-7 victory over the Titans. This time around, it was a game defined by which team was making mistakes at the wrong time.
Even on a night when Jimenez rushed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went for 60 yards or greater, neither team managed to put the other away.
In the end, it was East who hung on to the 33-31 victory to keep its playoff hopes alive.
"We struggled on both sides of the ball at times, but in the end the guys really pulled together and found a way to get it done," said Victoria East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "I told them I'd rather take an ugly win than a pretty loss any day, so we're really pumped and blessed to come out on top tonight."
#23 Alan Jimenez opens up the scoring with a 60yd TD. Kick blocked.@VEHSTitans 6-0 @GPWildcatsFB (2:28, 1st) @advosports pic.twitter.com/Aw5n7EvvXa— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 13, 2020
When the Wildcats opened the game determined to throw the ball, the Titans used their run game to control the action early.
Jimenez opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Gregory-Portland came within four yards of taking the lead at the end of the second, but the Wildcats dropped the ball at the goal line to turn the ball over.
Two plays later, Jimenez made them pay, breaking through the defense for a 93-yard score and running in the two-point conversion to help the Titans take a 20-7 lead at halftime.
"Like we said in the tunnel, we have each other's back," Jimenez said. "Even when things went bad we just kept pushing through."
Things went bad almost immediately in the third quarter.
The Gregory-Portland defense swallowed the East rushing attack and forced the Titans to punt on its first three drives of the second half. All three punts set the Wildcats up inside Titans territory.
The Wildcats switched to the running game and took advantage of the short field, using consecutive rushing touchdowns from Kaleem Gholsby to take a 21-20 lead midway through the third.
GP has stormed back to take its first lead of the game with #33 Gholsby’s 47yd TD. Kick good.@GPWildcatsFB 21-20 @VEHSTitans (8:57, 3rd) @advosports @dctf pic.twitter.com/5ZyIev0Qco— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 13, 2020
"We went into this game knowing we had to win it," Gonzalez said. "Our backs were up against the wall. But these young men knew what was on the line and they went out and found a way to get it done."
The Wildcats were poised to increase their lead at the end of the third quarter. Then the defense got a stop.
Defensive lineman Zakary Mendieta forced a fumble from Gregory-Portland quarterback Devon Mauch which was recovered by the Titans' Lawrence Cavazos.
The play gave East a much needed spark as quarterback Latavian Johnson ran in a seven-yard touchdown moments later to put the Titans back on top. Johnson would finish the night with 29 carries for 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Even so, the Wildcats were never far out of reach.
A field goal from Jackson Sutton kept the deficit at two, but Jimenez managed to break through the defense for his third time on the night. For a moment it looked like the Gregory-Portland defense would pull him down, but Jimenez carried them on his back to power into the end zone.
"We've been waiting for him to have a breakout game and what a perfect time for him to do it," Gonzalez said. "The line, the receivers blocked well for him tonight. He got into space and he made the most of it."
Johnson almost put the game out of reach with what would have been a 50+ yard rushing touchdown, only to have the ball knocked out of his hands and out of the endzone for a touchback.
Mauch took advantage and made things interesting with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Deal in the fourth, but Jimenez's touchdown proved to be the game winning touchdown as the Titans held on to the two-point victory.
East improves to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in District 15-5A Division I, remaining in fourth place in district and very much alive in the playoff hunt. East will next play at Corpus Christi Ray at 7 p.m. Thursday.
