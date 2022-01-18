Victoria East and Victoria West were on different paths when the two met on Tuesday in their second meeting of the crosstown rivalry.
Playing at West, the Lady Titans had lost three straight games in District 29-5A and needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Consequently, West, with its own playoff hopes essentially gone, hoped to all but eliminate East from contention with a win of its own.
East ended up taking a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and carried that to a 45-32 win despite getting outscored in the second half.
“We just wanted to get that win to get out of the funk,” said East’s Hannah Tyler. “You just have to come out with the right mentality and things will work for you.”
Unlike the first meeting, where it took almost the entire first quarter for a basket to be scored, East (13-18, 6-5) struck in the opening seconds.
Ariana Ramsey converted a turnover into points as East forced four turnovers in the first quarter to take a 12-point lead.
Ramsey finished the night with 11 points, five steals and four rebounds as the Lady Titans never let West’s (9-21, 3-8) offense get comfortable.
“We have everyone back, we’re all healthy, better and stronger,” Ramsey said. “We wanted to only give them one shot each and get our shots up and make sure we’re doing good passes and get better on defense.”
Tyler and Ramsey combined for 28 points on the night as Tyler led East with 17 and two 3-pointers.
West was coming off a win over Corpus Christi King on Friday, ending a losing streak of its own. But the Warriors struggled to find a groove offensively until the fourth quarter, when they outscored East 15-7.
“I just personally think we should have come in with our heads straight and we didn’t,” said West’s Marleigh Gomez. “I think if we would have done better, then we probably could have had a good chance because we outscored them in the second half.”
Marleigh Gomez led the team in scoring with eight points, four rebounds and two steals, while Daidree Zarate and Shadow Gomez added seven points each.
West’s seniors came into the game wanting to knock East out of the playoffs, but Tuesday’s result was another piece to a season of frustration for the Warriors.
“We’re not playing as a team and we’re not connecting like we wanted to, like we thought we could,” Zarate said. “We have a lot of individual talent, we just don’t put it together when the game comes.”
Facing Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday, East moves on knowing it needs to beat the bottom teams in the district to stay alive for the third and fourth place playoff spots.
Note: East leads the all-time series 18-10 and has won six straight against West.
District 29-5A
Victoria East 45, Victoria West 32
Points: (E) C’Niaha Randle 3, Hannah Tyler 17, Nevaeh Sanchez 8, Chloe Buckner 2, Ariana Ramsey 11, Lamira Cleavland 2, Ariel Haas 2; (W) Daidree Zarate 7, Leilani Green 5, Brooke Henry 2, Shadow Gomez 7, Mackenzie Falcon 3, Marleigh Gomez 8.
Halftime: East 23-8. 3-pointers: Tyler 2, Sanchez, Zarate, S. Gomez, Falcon. Records: East 13-18, 6-5; West 9-21, 3-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.