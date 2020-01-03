PORTLAND — Victoria East won three games and tied another at the Wildcat Super Cup at Roy Akins Stadium.
The Lady Titans beat Edinburg Vela 2-1 on Thursday.
East beat Gregory-Portland's second team 2-0 and Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy 2-0 on Friday morning before tying San Antonio Veterans Memorial 1-1 on Friday evening.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos finished with four goals in the tournament, while Chloe Spencer had two. April Aguirre had 22 steals, and Alyssa Garcia recorded two shutouts.
The Lady Titans (3-0-1) and will play San Antonio Brennan at 9 a.m. Saturday.
