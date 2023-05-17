Victoria East’s upcoming football season will be full of fresh starts for the program.

It will be the first year under head coach Charlie Reeve and the first time in two years that a new quarterback will start under center for the Titans.

Current junior Ladon Partida and current freshman Kason Kolle are the two front-runners after working at the position during the past few weeks of spring ball.

Reeve and his coaching staff will be able to get a good look at both during the Titans’ annual spring game, which is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

“I just want to see those guys go out there and play confident,” Reeve said about the two quarterbacks. “Manage the offense, distribute the football, make good decisions and not try to play outside of themselves. If they do that then everything else will take care of itself.”

Both players aren’t foreign to the position. During the 2022-23 season, Partida was the starting quarterback on the JV squad, while Kolle had the role on the freshman team.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Kolle said about the QB battle. “I’m grateful to be in this situation that I’m in and being surrounded with my teammates is just amazing and I feel like I’ve been here forever.”

“I’m just happy for the opportunity,” Partida said. “Kason’s a great player, but coach is going to put the best 11, and if it’s me or Kason, we’re both going to wish each other the best because at the end of the day we’re still family.”

The starter for the Titans the past two seasons has been Blinn College signee Jadon Williams. During last year’s run to the bi-district round of the playoffs, Williams threw for 2,447 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran for another 746 yards and 15 touchdowns.

For this upcoming season, all Reeve is looking for is someone to put the team in positions to win.

“We need a guy who’s going to manage our offense,” Reeve said. “We don’t need Patrick Mahomes. We don’t need to try to do something other than our job.”

Whoever ends up being under center will have a solid receiving core to throw to, with Bryson Ortega and Nijahrell Prater returning after having impactful seasons the previous year.

“I know I’m going to see great things from all my quarterbacks,” Prater said about the spring game. “They both have amazing arm talent and I trust both of them.”

For Ortega, the spring game is a time where he and the rest of the offense can showcase what they’ve worked on.

“We’re feeling good, feeling confident,” he said. “All of the stuff that we’ve learned, we’re just ready to use it and see how it goes against a real defense.”