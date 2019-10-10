Victoria East senior Andrew Guerrero had no doubts about the Titans competing for a playoff spot before the season started.
Even when East lost its first three games including the team’s District 15-5A, Division I opener against Corpus Christi Miller, Guerrero never changed his approach.
“After our first district loss against Miller, we made adjustments as a team,” Guerrero said. “I feel like we can play with the big teams in this district.”
The Titans have come around since their 0-3 start. East begins Friday night with a 3-3 record overall and 3-1 in district play.
The Titans are coming off back-to-back wins in which they outscored Corpus Christi Carroll and King 105-47.
“We’ve shown that we can play with some of the best teams,” Guerrero said. “Against Flour Bluff, we want to work and build together. We want to show out.”
Flour Bluff, who enters Friday night tied for first place with Corpus Christi Miller, has a overall record of 4-1 and a 3-0 mark in district.
Both teams will clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff’s Hornet Stadium.
“I think our coaches have done really good job game planning for Flour Bluff,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “These guys don’t get too high or low. They’re staying humble.”
The Titans are playing Flour Bluff for the sixth time since East opened in 2010.
The Hornets hold a 3-2 edge in the series.
Flour Bluff won 37-21 last season at Memorial Stadium.
“Every week, the kids seem to gel a little bit better and they are doing good job in making corrections,” Gonzalez said. “Every week, we try to get better, but the bottom line is we are going to play a really good Flour Bluff team, and we will have to put our best foot forward.”
The Hornets are led by quarterback Dru Schmidt and running backs Isaac Miles and Noah Hinojosa.
Flour Bluff is averaging 29.8 points per game, while its defense is holding opponents to 14 points a contest.
East begins Friday night averaging 25 points per game.
The Titans are led by Alan Jimenez and William Garley, who have combined to rush for 945 yards and 16 touchdowns. Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
“We know Flour Bluff is tied for first place in district so we used the last two games to learn what we need to work on as a team,” Guerrero said. “Those wins helped us a lot and it boosted our confidence. Not in a cocky way, but in a humble way. We have been preparing really well for this game.”
