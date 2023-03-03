Victoria East wanted to best represent its team as hosts of the three-day VISD Tournament.
On Day 1 of the tournament, East overcame a 6-1 deficit to defeat Gonzales 9-6 and end the day 1-1.
However, after dropping an early game to La Porte on Friday, and then losing 6-1 to C.E. King (11-6) just hours later at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex, the Lady Titans fell to 1-3 in the tournament.
“We didn’t play very well,” said East head coach Melissa Buck about the game against the C.E. King. “I thought we were very hesitant on defense, and then we just never made adjustments in the boxes.”
C.E. King got up 1-0 in the first inning after a one-run triple from Cassidy Cartera. It increased its lead even more in the third inning, going up 5-1 after scoring four runs off of five hits. Three of those runs came from an Ashlyn Griffin double.
“We just needed somebody to stop the bleeding,” Buck said. “They hit a couple of balls that were bloopers that we gave them extra bases on, had an error or two, had a walk or two. It wasn’t one person. It was everybody.”
East’s Audrey Gandy pitched for the Lady Titans and was credited with the loss.
“I wasn’t really finding the strike zone,” Gandy said. “I can work on things, but other than that it wasn’t bad I thought.”
The Lady Titans’ lone run came from Rylie Ramos in the third inning off of a C.E. King error. Ramos ended the game going 2-for-4.
Buck is hoping that her team can rebound on Saturday, when they face off against Cibolo Steele at 10:55 a.m. and Beeville at 2:45 p.m. to close out the tournament.
“(We need to) compete a little bit better. We didn’t really put up much of a fight in this game,” she said. “ It’s there. We just got to make sure that it comes out every game.”
VISD Tournament — Day 2
C.E. King 104 010 0 — 6 11 4
Victoria East 001 000 0 — 1 9 2
W: Cassidy Cartera. L: Audrey Gandy. Highlights: (CEK) A. Griffin 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 1 R; C. Cartera 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; S. Martinez 3-for-4, 3 R; V. Morris 1-for-4, 1 R; Y. Rodriguez 1-for-4, RBI; (E) Rylie Ramos 2-for-4, 1 R; Tatiana Rucha 2-for-4; Nevaeh Sanchez 1-for-3. Records: C.E. King 11-6