SAN ANTONIO — Victoria East came up just one point short Friday night, falling to San Antonio Southside 37-36 in the Titans’ Class 5A, Division l bi-district playoff game.
The Titans (4-7) had a chance to win the game with just under four minutes left, but were stopped on fourth down by the Cardinals (10-1) defense.
Senior quarterback Jadon Williams ended the game going 13-19 in the air for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.
The loss eliminates East from further post-season play.
East opened up the game with a 70-yard touchdown run from senior Ja’Carrien Giles on the first play from scrimmage.
Giles, who ended the first half carrying the ball six times for 95 yards and a touchdown, got some much needed help in the second quarter, when senior quarterback Jadon Williams entered the game for the first time.
Williams helped stop a 23-0 run from the Cardinals by running in two touchdowns to tie the game 23-23 at halftime.