East knew it was going to be a tough season for the boys basketball team.
With a new head coach and a young roster that was constantly in flux, the Titans had an uphill climb in almost every game they played.
The Titans wrapped up their home schedule on Tuesday night, falling 63-55 to Corpus Christi Carroll in a District 29-5A matchup, but East showed fight that was not there at the start of the season.
"It was a tough season, but it was one that I really learned a lot," said East head coach Michael Ellis. "I learned a lot about the players, myself, and I learned what we need to work on moving forward. When I got here, I really had no clue what their strengths and weaknesses were. Now, I have an idea, and hopefully we can fix it moving forward."
Against Carroll, the Titans opened the game looking like a unit. The team used creative passes and fought back from an early deficit to lead 20-18 after the first quarter.
However, the Tigers' offense came to life in the second, hitting five 3-pointers to take a double digit lead into halftime that they would never relinquish.
"We tried our best to come back," East senior Kaiden Perry said. "I tried to keep my teammates' momentum up and just keep fighting whatever play it is. I tried to do my best to keep up. It just didn't work out."
Perry, one of two seniors on East's roster, was all over the court in his final home game.
The undersized guard helped keep East in the game late, forcing turnovers and putting his body on the line to create steals and swing momentum.
Twice, East cut the deficit to five points in the second half on the back of Perry's turnovers.
"Tremendous growth from start to finish," Ellis said. "They know the amount of hours they've put in, and you see the fight — especially in a guy like Kaiden that's been in the program for four years. He's a solid leader, and he's going to be hard to replace."
Perry, Brady Parker, Gavin Cano, Eric Franklin and Terrence Terrell all played a part in East's second half comeback attempt.
The Titans cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter, but East never found that key momentum-swinging play.
Carroll started making shots again in the fourth and hit their free throws to come away with the victory.
"I've worked as much as I can to make my teammates better than what they are now," Perry said. "All they've got to do is keep grinding, don't ever stop, and it'll come to them."
East will return the majority of its squad for the 2021-22 season, leaving hope that the rebuild will continue for the Titans.
"The biggest thing for me is they now know how to compete day in and day out and what the grind is like," Ellis said. "They'll have the experience so they'll know what the best teams are going to do and what it takes to win."
East finishes the regular season at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Friday
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 63, Victoria East 55
Points: (E) Kaiden Perry 11, Brady Parker 11, Gavin Cano 11, Eric Franklin 10, Terrence Terrell 10, Leslie Clark 2; (C) Payton Hammitt 15, Benny Hernandez 15, Andre Sanders 12, Eddie Gonzales 6, Frank Perales 6, Matthew Lopez 3, Eric Reyes 2, Jayden Smith 2, Zaine Tanguma 2
3-pointers: Perry, Cano, Hammitt 4, Gonzales 2, Lopez; Halftime: Carroll 40-30; Records: Victoria East 5-18, 2-13; Corpus Christi Carroll 12-12, 4-11
