CORPUS CHRISTI – The Victoria East Titans' baseball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in a 2-0 loss at the hands of Corpus Christi Carroll in a winner-take-all District 29-5A playoff game.
“This one stings a lot because I know what these guys have poured into this,” Victoria East head coach Wes Kolle said. “Definitely the work that they put in wasn’t for this outcome and that’s why it hurts so badly.”
Game 3 on Saturday afternoon played out the same way the majority of game 2 did Friday night, which saw the Titans score three runs in the ninth inning to keep their season alive after trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Like in game 2, the Titans’ pitching kept them in the game. Junior left hander Joey Lee, who got the win and pitched 2.1 innings of relief Friday night, got the start on Saturday. Lee was not getting a lot of swings and misses, but did induce a lot of weak contact. Pop flies and ground balls were the theme on the mound for Lee as he worked through the Tiger order quickly. A throwing error on a double by Carroll’s Jake Cruz, and an ensuing single from Matthew Martinez opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.
Cruz came across to score again in the bottom of the fourth. A single followed by a sacrifice bunt from Martinez and a wild pitch allowed him to reach third base. A two-out single from Gavin Villegas brought him home and made the score 2-0. That is all Lee would give up. Aside from the two runs by Cruz, Lee shut down a Tiger offense that averages more than six runs per game.
“He pours so much into this, he’s the definition of a ball player,” Kolle said of Lee. “He takes so much pride in his preparation, you can’t ask for a better approach to the ballgame than what he brings. He’s one of our captains and we’re blessed to have another year with him.”
While Carroll was able to make the most of their limited opportunities, the Titans struggled with runners in scoring position. In the fourth inning, down 1-0, the Titans had the tying run on second base with two outs. Rico Gonzalez hit a ground ball hard up the middle that seemed destined to bring home the tying run, but the ball took a funny hop off the mound and took the sting off the ball, ending up comfortably in the second baseman’s glove for an easy throw to first.
"We had our chances, (Carroll) came through when they had their chances and we didn’t,” Kolle said. “That’s the beauty of baseball and sometimes the cruelty of baseball at the same time.”
In the fifth and sixth innings, the Titans were able to load the bases with two outs, but in both instances a lazy fly ball ended the inning with the Titans still trailing. Even as the game aged, the Titans were still confident because they were in the exact same position on Friday night.
This time, however, there was no seventh inning magic. Even with Xavier Ortega and Mason Sockwell, the heroes from Friday night, coming up to bat. It was not in the cards for the Titans. A strikeout sandwiched between two ground balls saw the Titans season end.
“The reality is only one team at the end of the year is going to dogpile and win the last game and unfortunately that’s not going to be us this year,” Kolle said. “We got a bright future and I’m excited about that and the direction that these guys have Titan baseball going.”
District 29-5A Playoff
CC Carroll 2, Victoria East 0
Victoria East 000 000 0 – 0 4 4
CC Carroll 010 010 x –2 5 1
W: Caleb Jimenez L: Joey Lee SV: Marcus Falcon Highlights (VE) Joey Lee 6 IP’s, 2 K’s, 2 ER’s; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-2; John Garcia 2-for-3. (C) Caleb Jimenez 6 IP’s, 3 K’s 0 ER; Jake Cruz 2-for-3 2B, 2 R’s; Matthew Martinez 2-for-3 RBI; Gavin Villegas 1-for-2 RBI.
Records: Victoria East 21-10, 4-4, CC Carroll 20-9-2, 6-2.