As Titan left fielder Xavier Ortega saw the runner turn the third base corner, he knew it was his opportunity to unload a strike to home plate.
“I knew they were going to send him home. All I had to do was just come up firing. Luckily, I got it there on time and got the runner out,” Ortega said.
His throw stopped a scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning in Friday night’s District 29-5A showdown versus the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles.
Behind a solid outing by left-hander Joey Lee, East was able stay in the ballgame, but the Eagles' pitching was just too much to overcome as the Eagles secured a 5-1 victory.
Lee surrendered two earned runs while striking out three in 6.1 innings pitched.
“I’m very proud of Joey Lee and his effort. He definitely gave us a chance. They had one big inning, other than that he did a great job minimizing and we played great defense behind him,” said Titan coach Wes Kolle.
The big inning for the Eagles came in the top of the third. The Eagles took advantage of a couple Titan miscues, scoring three runs in the frame. They added a run in both the fourth and seventh innings.
The Titans put together a late rally in the bottom of the seventh, only to see the Eagles work their way out of the jam. Grayson Youngblood scored on a double by Brady Parker. Following the double, the Eagles were able to get two fly outs to secure the victory.
“We just didn’t compete well enough in the box. We didn’t capitalize when we had our opportunity to score,” said Kolle.
The best opportunity was in the top of the first, as East had runners on second and third with one out. Eagle starting pitcher Tanner Johnson struck out the next two batters to quash East’s scoring chance. Johnson held the East offense in check throughout the evening.
“He did a great job. I tip my cap to him. He really buckled down when we had runners in scoring position,” said Kolle.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for East as it plays another district game tomorrow at Flour Bluff.
Ortega sees tomorrow as an opportunity to pick up a district win.
“Tomorrow we just need to focus on capitalizing with runners in scoring position. We need to make quality pitches and get off the field as quick as possible,” he said.
District 29-5A
Veterans 003 100 1 — 5 8 1
East 000 000 1 — 1 6 5
