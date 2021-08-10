"I saw a lot of aggression and power and speed," Wincher said. "Of course the second, third, fourth, we kind of got out of our rhythm. The fourth one, we got back into that and it shows that it's effective. It's going to work for us moving forward. It's not the result that I wanted but I'm OK with it. Overall, I saw growth and I saw great improvement. The kids see we're being competitive and that was my main goal."
East came into the game looking for its first win since October 2019 after going 0-16 in 2020.
Yet Floresville was looking to erase its own disappointments from the past after only winning nine games last season.
East won Set 1, 25-23, but Floresville was able to come away with 25-19 and 25-16 wins in sets 2 and 3. East managed to cut into the Floresville lead in both sets but could not mount a full comeback.
"We just needed to keep fighting, keep going, keep playing hard, keep playing smart with the ball," said Hayden Ramirez. "Bringing our energy up made us play better. Bringing our energy up and playing hard."
Ramirez led East with nine kills while Sarah Castaneda had 18 assists for the Lady Titans.
East was able to hold off a Floresville comeback in Set 4 and win 25-23, but Floresville pulled away early in Set 5 to win 15-8 and win the game 3-2.
"The kids kept fighting," Wincher said. "No one's gonna give us anything. We're the underdogs. There's nothing for us to lose. So with that, my kids take one game at a time, and we're going to learn from this. We're going to implement it in our practices and use it to prepare for our upcoming tournaments this weekend."
East next plays in the TexFest Tournament at Wimberley on Friday and Saturday.
