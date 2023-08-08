Tuesday night was the first time Victoria East took the floor to play a regular season game and the first game for Shelby Spradley as the team’s head coach.
However, the team wasn’t able to hand Spradley her first win, as the Lady Titans were swept by Floresville 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) in a non-district match at Victoria East High School.
“I think we worked hard and we’re still trying to get through the things that we’re trying to learn and get better,” Spradley said about her team.
The Lady Titans (0-1) started off the first set allowing a 6-0 run from the Jaguars (1-0), but tightened things after a timeout. They then lost the set, but kept the second set more competitive before allowing Floresville four unanswered points to close the set.
East then committed double digit errors in the final set as the Jaguars were able to close things out.
“Some rotations we just got in a funk,” said sophomore setter Olivia Zboral. “It’s alright, it’s the first game of the season, we have time to grow. We have a whole season ahead of us to get better.”
Zboral ended the match with a team-high 11 assists. She also added six digs and one block.
Like a handful of other players on the team, it was Zboral’s first varsity match.
“I know there was a lot of nerves for me because this was my first game, but we kind of shook it off towards the end,” Zboral said.
Setter Madilyn Samudio, one of the few seniors on the team, knows she and the upperclassmen have to keep the team uplifted for the rest of the season.
“I’m going to try to keep a positive attitude,” Samudio said. “There’s definitely room that we can grow and just try to be a good leader like that."
Samudio ended the game leading the team in kills with five, while she also added seven assists, eight digs and a block.
For her first game being coached under Spradley, Samudio was impressed and is looking forward to the rest of the season.
“It was different, but I know she knows what she’s talking about, so just listening to her will make everybody’s life easier," Samudio said about Spradley.
Spradley is hoping her team can take the positives from Tuesday's game and apply it during the rest of the year.
“I thought it was a good first start to our season," Spradley said. "I think we still have a lot of things to work through and I’m glad the girls could come together and work hard."
NON-DISTRICT
Floresville 3, Victoria East 0
Floresville 25 25 25
Victoria East 17, 18, 16
Highlights: (E) Madilyn Samudio 5 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs, 1 block; Olivia Zboral 11 assists, 6 digs, 1 block; Landrey Odom 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist; Lilian Rather 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Kamree King 3 kills, 9 digs; Madison Rogers 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 block.
Records: Floresville 1-0, Victoria East 0-1