East had to deal with a height and reach disadvantage when it hosted a motivated Flour Bluff team on Thursday.
The Hornets rebounded from their loss to Victoria West last week and almost scored 100 points on the Titans.
With a depleted bench and facing a team preparing for the playoffs, East fell 92-59 to the Hornets.
“Our quickness has to work to our advantage, and I don’t think we did a good job of that from the start,” said East head coach Michael Ellis. “We have to be a little bit more physical because they are so much bigger.”
It was Senior Night for East as Kaiden Perry and Aalijah Mejia were both honored before the game.
The Hornets used their size to their advantage from the get go, scoring off the opening tip and jumping out to an 8-0 lead to start the game.
East (4-13, 1-7) got it’s first points in the form of a Donovan Oliver 3-pointer but would trail 20-10 after the first.
In the second, Flour Bluff (14-2, 6-2) increased the pressure.
Perry got into foul trouble and was subbed off in the first few minutes. Without their main ball handler, things starter to unravel for East.
“The bad thing is Kaiden is our lone ball handler,” Ellis said. “He does so much for us that when he can’t play. It really puts us in a bad way.”
Flour Bluff started getting more and more second chance shots, intercepting East’s long passes and scoring off of almost every turnover. At one point, East was scoreless for five whole minutes as the Hornets went on a 15-0 run before Terrence Terrell’s 3-pointer broke the scoring drought.
Still, momentum was firmly in Flour Bluff’s hands as the Hornets led 48-20 at halftime.
East found a scoring rhythm again in the third, but Flour Bluff still kept its pace, outscoring the Titans 20-19.
The fourth quarter was highlighted by an early offensive burst from both sides.
East turned to the 3-pointer to cut into the Hornets lead, only for Flour Bluff to match the Titans offense. The two teams combined for six 3-pointers all within a handful of minutes.
But in the end, Flour Bluff used one final offensive burst to go ahead by 30 points and secure the 92-59 victory.
“They’re trying to prepare for the playoffs, and I think we have to start seeing that and start matching those guys’ intensities,” Ellis said.
East moves on to host Victoria West on Friday.
“It’s just being prepared every day and coming in ready to work,” Ellis said. “We can control our effort, we can control our preparation and we can control our attitude. Those are the things we have to make sure are on 100.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Flour Bluff 92, Victoria East 59
Points: (E) Terrence Terrell 12, Eric Franklin 11, Donovan Oliver 10, Kaiden Perry 9, Brady Parker 8, Leslie Clark 5, Caden Williams 4; (FB) Jayden Terrell 19, Damien Amador 17, Henry Ibarra 13, Scottie Green 11, Alec Roberson 8, Lukas Drasutis 7, Hayden Wilson 3, Jaden Beene 3, Andrew Jones 2, Pete Herrick 2, Zach Bates 2, Nash Villegas 2
3-pointers: Terrell 3, Oliver 2, Franklin, Perry, Clark, Amador 2, Ibarra, Drasutis, Green, Roberson; Halftime: Flour Bluff 48-20; Records: Victoria East 4-13, 1-7; Flour Bluff 14-2, 6-2
