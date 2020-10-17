Victoria East fell to Flour Bluff Friday 27-23, in a come from behind effort from the Hornets.
The Titans (2-2, 1-2) jumped out to a 23-7 lead over the Hornets in the District 15-5A, Division I matchup as Alan Jimenez had three touchdowns in the first quarter.
But Flour Bluff went on a tear in the second half. The Hornets scored on runs of four and five yards in the third quarter before a 42-yard touchdown from Nash Villegas to Rayden Campbell with 1:43 left to play gave Flour Bluff it's first lead of the night.
East tried to come back with a drive of its own but Flour Bluff intercepted East quarterback Jadon Williams with seven seconds left to seal the victory.
Williams passed for 125 yards and ran for 106 yards but had two interceptions. Jimenez carried the ball 23 times for 93 yards.
The loss gives East a losing record in district, and East will look to get back in the win column next week against Victoria West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.