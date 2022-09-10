The Victoria East Titans lost their final non-district game of the season against Gregory-Portland, 49-28, as they struggled to slow down sophomore quarterback Reed Dooms.

Dooms, the Wildcats’ backup quarterback, who started his second game after senior Brandon Redden was injured in week one, ended the night completing 17 of 20 pass attempts for 291 yards and six touchdowns.

He opened up scoring for the Wildcats (2-1) in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Nick Hartley.

East quarterback Jadon Williams responded for the Titans (0-3) with a 63-yard touchdown, finding senior Jastin Wallace for the score.

Williams ended his day throwing for 313 yards and adding two touchdowns.

East took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter following a 9-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles.

Giles ended the game rushing for 121 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Friday night was Giles’ third 100-plus yard rushing game of the three-game season.

East hopes for offensive spark against Gregory-Portland “Consistency is the one thing that we have to improve on offensively,” said East head coach Roland Gonalez. “We’ve got to drive in, drive out, and strive to get the ball in the end zone.”

However, Dooms was able to find senior Ross Dubose on a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14, later in the second quarter.

Dubose was Dooms’ preferred target of the night, connecting with him 10 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

The third quarter was when Dooms was able to put his team ahead, first finding junior tight end Colton Harrison on a 60-yard touchdown, then throwing for two more touchdowns to go ahead 35-21.

Giles was able to break free for a long, 76-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late.

The Titans have a bye week this week, but will open up district play on Sep. 23, when they host Corpus Christi Carroll.