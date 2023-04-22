A win over the No. 2-ranked team in the state was within Victoria East’s grasp during Friday night's regular-season finale.
The Titans and Corpus Christi Ray faced off in a District 29-5A, North Zone battle and were scoreless through the first nine innings of action.
However, the Texans (26-3, 8-0) pulled away in the 10th, putting three runs on the board, two off of an East error, to take a 3-1 win at Riverside Stadium.
“Extremely proud of the effort from our guys,” said East head coach Wes Kolle. “Just our fight, our grit. Staying locked in and we had our chances, it just didn’t work out so you gotta tip your cap to Ray, but I’m also tipping my cap to us, too."
The Titans (20-8, 4-4) had opportunities to walk it off two times in the seventh, but catcher Kason Kolle and second baseman Mason Sockwell were tagged at home plate after rounding third on two separate plays to send the game into extra innings.
“Both times we got sent, it was the right call. (Ray) just made heck of plays in the outfield throwing us out twice,” Kason Kolle said. “You don’t see that very often. It’s hard to do and that’s why they’re ranked the way they are.”
Gage Goldman, Joey Lee, Rico Gonzalez and EZ Duran got on the mound for the Titans. Goldman got the start, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings and recording eight strikeouts.
“It started on the mound with Gage,” Wes Kolle said. “He was dialed in and he pitched the way he’s been pitching for the last few weeks, but he definitely gave us a chance and that’s what we need from him and all of our pitchers moving forward.”
Gonzalez added East's only run in the game, hitting a single in the 10th to score Isaac Perez.
The Titans now shift their focus to next week, as they will play the second seed of the South Zone, Corpus Christi Carroll, in a best-of-three series for a spot in the playoffs.
“This should just fuel our fire, and we know that we can compete with anyone that we play,” Kason Kolle said after Friday's game. “We can step on the field with anyone and hopefully go out and move on and just compete.”
District 29-5A, North Zone
Corpus Christi Ray 3, Victoria East 1
Ray 000 000 000 3 — 3 10 1
East 000 000 000 1 — 1 7 1
W: Kenneth Glover. L: Rico Gonzalez. Highlights: (CCR) Ryan Rodriguez 2-for-4, R; Keevyn Goss 1-for-4, RBI; Jack Bell 1-for-4, R; Jordan Garza 1-for-4, R. (VE) Rico Gonzalez 2-for-4, RBI; Isaac Perez 2-for-4, R; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-4. Records: Corpus Christi Ray 26-3, 8-0; East 20-8, 4-4.