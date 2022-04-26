Andrew Rivera wanted to keep Victoria East’s playoff hopes alive.

The senior right-handed pitcher hurled 5.1 innings, limiting top-ranked Corpus Christi Ray to only one earned run and striking out five on Tuesday at Riverside.

But it wasn’t enough.

The Titans lost 2-1 to the Texans and Corpus Christi Moody beat Corpus Christi King 8-0, eliminating East from playoff contention.

The eventual winning run scored in the sixth after Rivera hit Ray’s Dylan Quezada with the bases loaded. Rivera threw four consecutive scoreless innings before that moment.

East (16-14) falls to 7-8 in District 29-5A.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said senior center-fielder Brady Parker. “I’ve been on varsity for three years and haven’t been in the playoffs. It sucks, really.”

Ray opened the scoring in the first inning when Ryan Rodriguez stole third base before scoring on a throwing error during the same play.

It was the lone error committed by East and the only unearned run allowed by the Titans.

East rallied to score on an RBI groundout from Mason Sockwell in the fifth inning to tie the game.

However, East went on to strand the go-ahead run in scoring position.

“I’m proud of the effort,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “But at the end of the day, to get where we want to go, it can’t be a warm fuzzy feeling inside. We’ve got to go win that ballgame. There were times where we’d make a play and we needed to feed off that energy.”

East pelted a pair of hits against Ray starter Darion Montoya, who made just his third start of the year.

“Everybody, we played our butts off, really,” Parker said. “We just didn’t come up when we needed to. Nobody was big for each other. We didn’t pick each other up. Nobody really stepped up.”

Rivera got the nod after Parker threw six innings of two-run ball to beat Gregory-Portland 11-3 on Friday.

Kolle noticed the work Rivera put in over the last few weeks and put his trust in the senior.

Rivera’s last start came two weeks ago when he allowed three runs on five hits in five innings of a 13-3 win over West.

“We had all the confidence in the world in Andrew going into tonight,” Kolle said. “He worked so hard in between starts. We had full confidence in Andrew and he was as advertised.”

Rivera was lifted for Joey Lee in the sixth inning with the bases loaded.

Lee threw 1.2 perfect innings, not allowing a baserunner and striking out three. He struck the first two batters he faced, leaving three Texans on base.

“I feel I could’ve kept going just based on my energy,” Rivera said. “But I can always say I left it out there and everybody else on this team did. Joey came in and pitched amazing and we had amazing defensive plays.”

East felt the sting of the loss a little more after turning its fortunes around from a last-place finish a year ago.

But Kolle acknowledged the strides they made to have a shot at a playoff berth a year removed from a five-win season.

“We’ve come leaps and bounds from where we were last year,” Kolle said. “That team folds in this game and we probably get run-ruled. The mentality is getting stronger. We’ve just got to keep getting better across the board.”

District 29-5A

Corpus Christi Ray 2, Victoria East 1

Ray 100 001 0 — 2 4 0

East 000 010 0 — 1 2 0

W: Darion Montoya. L: Andrew Rivera. Highlights: (R) Dylan Quezada 1-for-2, 1 RBI; (E) Andrew Rivera 1-for-2, 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 5 K; Joey Lee 1.2 IP, 3 K 0 H, 0 BB. Records: Ray 27-3, 15-0; East 16-14, 7-8.