Victoria East Titans honor Keimryn Lee, 9, center, before their game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday evening at Riverside Stadium. Lee was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma and is an avid Titans fan.
Victoria East is in the middle of a tight playoff race. Those playoff hopes took a big hit in a loss to Corpus Christi King.
It was the lone error committed by East and the only unearned run allowed by the Titans.
East rallied to score on an RBI groundout from Mason Sockwell in the fifth inning to tie the game.
However, East went on to strand the go-ahead run in scoring position.
“I’m proud of the effort,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “But at the end of the day, to get where we want to go, it can’t be a warm fuzzy feeling inside. We’ve got to go win that ballgame. There were times where we’d make a play and we needed to feed off that energy.”
East pelted a pair of hits against Ray starter Darion Montoya, who made just his third start of the year.
“Everybody, we played our butts off, really,” Parker said. “We just didn’t come up when we needed to. Nobody was big for each other. We didn’t pick each other up. Nobody really stepped up.”
Rivera was lifted for Joey Lee in the sixth inning with the bases loaded.
Lee threw 1.2 perfect innings, not allowing a baserunner and striking out three. He struck the first two batters he faced, leaving three Texans on base.
“I feel I could’ve kept going just based on my energy,” Rivera said. “But I can always say I left it out there and everybody else on this team did. Joey came in and pitched amazing and we had amazing defensive plays.”
East felt the sting of the loss a little more after turning its fortunes around from a last-place finish a year ago.
But Kolle acknowledged the strides they made to have a shot at a playoff berth a year removed from a five-win season.
“We’ve come leaps and bounds from where we were last year,” Kolle said. “That team folds in this game and we probably get run-ruled. The mentality is getting stronger. We’ve just got to keep getting better across the board.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Ray 2, Victoria East 1
Ray 100 001 0 — 2 4 0
East 000 010 0 — 1 2 0
W: Darion Montoya. L: Andrew Rivera. Highlights: (R) Dylan Quezada 1-for-2, 1 RBI; (E) Andrew Rivera 1-for-2, 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 5 K; Joey Lee 1.2 IP, 3 K 0 H, 0 BB. Records: Ray 27-3, 15-0; East 16-14, 7-8.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
