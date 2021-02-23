Victoria East lost 2-1 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a District 29-5A girls soccer game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Kirsten Ysaguirre scored the Lady Titans' only goal off an assist from Isabella Martinez.
Ysaguirre and April Aguirre had 10 steals each, Esme Mendez had nine.
Emma Seiler had 15 saves in goal.
East falls to 2-4-1 in district play and 3-9-1 overall. The Lady Titans next play Flour Bluff at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
