Victoria East faced its toughest matchup possible for its home opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Titans hosted an undefeated Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial squad that came in ranked No. 16 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll for Class 5A schools.
Despite an offensive outburst in the first inning, East’s four-run lead was chipped away as Veterans Memorial came from behind to win 12-6 in Tuesday’s District 29-5A matchup.
"We knew they could hit. They always do," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "I thought we did a great job of adjusting early. We jumped on them in the first inning, and we don't usually do that. We just kind of fell a little flat after that."
Freshman pitcher Rylie Ramos started on the mound for the Lady Titans and suffered the loss after giving up six earned runs, nine runs and five walks over five innings pitched, throwing 112 pitches and striking out two.
After stranding two Vets (4-0, 2-0) runners in the top of the first, East (2-6, 0-2) would start the game with a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Junior catcher Tal Evans started the scoring with an RBI single, followed by Ramos and junior utility player Mariah Steen reaching on errors that drove in three more runs.
Bot 1st | East loads the bases and No. 11 Tal Evans hits a single to score the games first runVictoria East 1, CC Veterans Memorial 0 pic.twitter.com/m0bJPRPsYt— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) March 3, 2021
Evans and junior outfielder Kelsey Perez led East's offense with two singles and an RBI each, but East's offense stalled after the first inning and would not score a run until the sixth.
"I think we just had a bit of miscommunication and a few bad at bats that added up," Evans said. "A few good hits that got hit off us that added up. They're just a really good, solid team that strings hits together to put runs on the board. That's what we need to take away from this game and know that we can do that, too."
Bot 1st | Ramos scores hits a two out 2 RBI single.Victoria East 3, CC Veterans Memorial 0 pic.twitter.com/PAvb8IQcTM— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) March 3, 2021
Vets pitcher Sarah Gonzales threw 87 pitches in a complete game, giving up six runs on seven hits, one earned run, striking out four and walking two in seven innings pitched. Her production allowed the Lady Eagles offense to chip away at the deficit.
Things fell apart in the top of the fourth as Ramos walked the bases loaded, walked in a run and gave up back-to-back hits from Jordyn De Los Santos and Mariah Vasquez that drove in three runs and put Vets up 6-4.
Sophomore pitcher Ava Gonzales replaced Ramos in the fifth inning and struck out two as East momentarily stopped the Vets’ offensive. But the Lady Eagles would score three more runs in the sixth to further stretch their lead.
Vasquez led the Lady Eagles offense, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and one walk.
"We knew we we're the underdogs but we knew we could beat them because we have the talent and the skills that we need to," Evans said. "We wanted to unite as a team, whether that was a win or a loss, to play to the best of our abilities."
East got a run back in the bottom of the seventh as senior second baseman Savannah Chavez drove in Evans with an RBI double, but that was all the offense East could produce.
Ramos came back in the top of the seventh, but Vets scored three more runs heading into the final inning.
Perez drove in East’s final run with an RBI double, but Vets still locked up the six-run victory.
"Hopefully, (the early offense) builds a little confidence," Buck said. "If we can do it once, we can repeat it. It's just a matter of when the pitcher starts making adjustments, can we continue to do the same. In the middle of the game there we didn't do a great job of it. We started adjusting towards the end but it was too little too late."
East will compete in the VISD Softball Tournament this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. East’s opening game is against Calhoun at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 12, Victoria East 6
Vets: 000 000 0: 12 14 4
East: 000 000 0: 6 7 3
W: Sarah Gonzalez; L: Rylie Ramos; Highlights: (E) Tal Evans 2-for-3, RBI; Kelsey Perez 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Savannah Chavez 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Brooke Escalona 2-for-3, run; A'Nasia Wallace 0-for-3, walk, run; Ramos 0-for-2, run; Gabi Gomez 1-for-1; Madison Lemons walk; (V) Mariah Vasquez 4-for-4, 5 RBI, 3B, 2 2B, 2 run, walk; Amanda Ramos 1-for-3, 2 RBI, walk, 2 run; Cassandra Cavazos 2-for-4, 2 run, walk; Shelbie Peal 2-for-3, RBI, 3 run, walk; Jordyn De Los Santos 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 run, walk; Alyssa Burdge 1-for-4, RBI, 2B, walk; Talia Maldonado 3-for-4, RBI, run
Records: Victoria East 2-6, 0-2; Veterans Memorial 4-0, 2-0
