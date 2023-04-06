A little rain wasn’t going to stop Victoria East from completing a series sweep of rival Victoria West.

After the Titans had already defeated the Warriors 5-4 behind a Grayson Youngblood walk-off in an 11-inning game Tuesday night, the two schools faced off again Thursday at Riverside Stadium.

With East in front 7-0 in the fourth inning, the District 29-5A, North Zone game at went into a weather delay after a flash of lightning.

“They were having some fun in the locker room and staying loose, but staying focused at the same time and we talked about it that we still got a job to do and we still got work to do,” said East head coach Wes Kolle.

Once play resumed after a nearly hour-and-a-half break, Rico Gonzalez immediately recorded an RBI double which sparked a string of nine runs for East (18-6, 2-2) in the fourth and fifth innings as it beat West 16-2 in a game stopped because of the 10-run mercy rule.

“Overcoming the conditions and the delay and everything and just to stay locked in and focused and just compete, I’m super proud of them and we had some guys step up,” Kolle said.

West (6-16-1, 0-6) struggled defensively in the fifth inning, allowing three hits and eight runs, one off of a wild pitch. 

"I'm not one to blame things we can't control like weather and all that," said West head coach Austin Molinaro. "That's just something you have to mentally get over. You just have to be able to block that stuff out."

East senior Isaac Perez went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. 

Junior pitcher Gage Goldman picked up the win for the Titans and had nine strikeouts. 

"It all starts on the mound with Gage having a good game and filling up the zone and keeping the defense involved," Kolle said. 

The delay didn't seem to affect the 6-foot-5 junior, as he came out of the break and added four of his strikeouts in the final two innings. 

“I was just staying warm under there and then I came out here and I threw good and I stayed warm and I got back to where I was,” he said.

District 29-5A, North Zone

Victoria East 16, Victoria West 2

East 220 48 — 16 11 1

West 000 02 — 2 3 2

W: Gage Goldman L: Wyatt Tomas. Highlights: (E) Isaac Perez 1-for-4, 3 RBI’s, 2 R; Rico Gonzales 3-for-4, 2 RBI’s, R; Mason Sockwell 2-for-4, 2 RBI’s, 2 R; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Ryan Steele 3-for-4, 3 R; (W) Jason Bernal 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s; Dominick Martinez 1-for-2, R; Blaine Carver 0-for-1, R; Beau Woods 1-for-3. Records: East 18-6, 2-2; West 6-16-1, 0-6.

