CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East closed out its season with a 51-44 shootout win over Corpus Christi Moody at Cabaniss Stadium, finishing 6-4 overall and 5-3 in District 15-5A, Division I.
Oryon Perry opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter and would a second from 9-yards out as East opened with a 29-14 lead over the Trojans.
Quarterback Jadon Williams helped the offense early with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Terrell and a 77-yard score to Logan Garis.
Williams finished 13 of 18 passing for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, bringing his season total to 1,874 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
But Moody responded with 20 unanswered points to go into halftime up 34-29.
The Trojans took advantage of three lost fumbles by East, as well as nine penalties for 136 yards.
The second half saw five lead changes.
Ja Carrien Giles put the Titans ahead with a 16-yard run. Giles finished with 14 carries for 109 yards and one score. But Moody regained the lead with a 32-yard field goal.
Williams put the Titans ahead in the fourth quarter with rushing touchdowns of 12 and 1 yards as he carried 21 times for 203 yards and two scores to put East up 51-44.
Williams finishes the season with 1,167 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Moody had a chance to steal a win in the final minutes, but Terrell intercepted the Trojans' pass in the end zone to end the game. Terrell finished his final game as a Titan with six catches for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception on defense.
Trent Zappe led the defense with six tackles, one assist and one tackle-for-loss. Xavier Salazar and Nijahrell Prater had two tackles each.
