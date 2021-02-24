The matchup between Victoria East and Flour Bluff on paper looked like an early decider for the District 29-5A boys soccer championship.
East and Flour Bluff, the first and second place teams in district, were originally scheduled to play on Feb. 12 but had it pushed all the way to Wednesday as a result of the winter freeze.
In the end, the two evenly matched teams remained deadlocked as the game finished with a 1-1 draw. The two teams remained in first and second place, but it left both sides desiring more.
"I thought we definitely needed to pick it up from last time after we lost, and I think we did that. We just left a lot of goals out on the field," said East goalkeeper Xavier Moore.
East had been undefeated in district play until Monday when the Titans lost 1-0 at home to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Titans remained in first place despite the loss and had everything to play for against Flour Bluff.
East opened the game with a fast start and opened the scoring with a goal from forward Lucas Chavez in the 10th minute to take a 1-0 lead that would carry into halftime.
"I'm thinking that goal is going to make my team win, go back to first place and then keep going and make playoffs," Chavez said. "They scored again, and I keep trying and keep doing my best, but I don't know."
East appeared to have rediscovered its scoring rhythm and was the aggressor early, but Flour Bluff soon found opportunities.
The player did not cite fatigue as an issue, but all soccer teams are having to play three games a week to make up for the winter storm postponements, leaving less time to recover from games and practices.
Both sides were evenly matched throughout. Both pushed the ball up the pitch, and both sides had numerous shots on goal. Yet, East struggled to find that elusive second goal despite some strong looks from forward Joe Aguirre.
The breaking point came in the 62nd minute when Flour Bluff got a penalty at half field. The Hornets drove the ball into the penalty box which was then ricocheted in for the equalizer by Stephen Volpe.
"You never want to tie. You're trying to win," Chavez said. "When we go play over there (at Flour Bluff), we're trying to win, and they're trying to win. I know it's going to be a tough game."
Both sides fought to go ahead in the final minutes. Moore's play in goal was the one thing keeping it a 1-1 tie.
With two minutes left in the game, Flour Bluff had another long free kick that the Hornets drove into the box. The ball went high into the air and came within inches of going into the Titans' net, but Moore got his fingers on it and preserved the 1-1 tie.
"I was on my knees because their guy ran into my knee," Moore said. "But then I heard the team yelling that there was a ball behind me so I had to get up, and I had to go save it."
East had a corner kick in the final minute but could not find the back of the next as the two teams finished the 80 minutes level.
East moves to 6-1-1 in District 29-5A and 8-3-3 overall. The Titans next play at Gregory-Portland at 8 p.m. Friday.
