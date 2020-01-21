Hailey Bast didn't need long to get her chance on the soccer field Tuesday night against Corpus Christi Miller.
Goals by Chloe Spencer, Kirsten Ysgauirre and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos gave the Lady Titans an early advantage, which led to more playing time for the Victoria East freshman.
"I wasn't expecting to play because I don't usually go in that early," Bast said. "I was excited."
Bast ran past two defenders and drilled her first career goal to give East a 4-0 lead late in the first half.
Bella Roth and April Aguirre added two more goals in the second half as East ran away with a 6-1 District 30-5A win over the Lady Buccaneers at Memorial Stadium.
"There was a lot of movement and I didn't expect to score," Bast said. "I just took a shot and it went in. I'm proud that I got the opportunity to do it. My teammates are so good at what they do, and I couldn't have done it without them."
Victoria East freshman Hailey Bast on scoring her first career goal in the Lady Titans’ 6-1 District 30-5A win over Miller. @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/BIe4zfyNgD— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 22, 2020
East improved to 3-0 in district play and 8-3-1 overall – setting up Friday's district match against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, which is also undefeated after its win over Moody.
"It's really exciting," said East coach Misty Boenig. "They are truly coming together by being able to control the pace of the game. We are able to make runs when we want to, and not letting other teams dictate that. It's one element that we have been working on and the girls are executing it well."
East's first three goals came within the first 7 minutes of the match.
Spencer scored first for her sixth goal of the season.
Ysgauirre and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos followed.
"It felt great because we work so hard in practice," Spencer said. "To see it come out like this in a game feels great. All of the hard work is paying off."
Chloe Spencer @Chloeleanne2432 scored a goal in the first half in the Lady Titans’ 6-1 District 30-5A win over Miller. East improved to 3-0 in district play. @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/74MhX30BJQ— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 22, 2020
The Lady Titans took a 4-0 halftime lead and the backup players returned to the field for more playing time in the second half.
Boenig knows with a heavy senior class, she'll need to give the younger girls the chance to gain more experience.
"They're the future of Titan soccer," Boenig said. "For them to get as much experience as possible only helps the future. It also enables our older kids to mentor and teach them."
Boenig was pleased with her young players' ability to defend and score against Miller.
Roth, who is also a freshman, scored her first goal in district play with 15 minutes left in the match.
"Both her and Hailey have been excellent additions to the team," she said. "Hailey is traditionally a defender, but she showed tonight she is fully capable of being an offensive threat. Bella has been playing phenomenal for us and you see that with her level of play."
East also received a lift from Aysha Izaguirre, who assisted Spencer's goal.
Arin Williams recored an assist for Bast.
Aguirre led the defense with five steals.
"We have to continue the same way we're going," Boenig said. "We hope to improve each game, and hope that the things we are doing is what it takes to get past a team like Veterans. As long as we continue playing together, I think we will find success."
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos gives East a 3-0 lead over Miller. 31:33 first half. @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/RHCFfRMqOt— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 22, 2020
The Lady Titans will return to the practice field to prepare for Friday's district road match against the Lady Eagles.
"We're going to keep doing what we're doing," Spencer said. "Our passes are looking great, and we are keeping control of the game. We're playing beautiful soccer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.