Victoria East head coach Roland Gonzalez isn’t overlooking the Titans’ next District 14-5A, Division I opponent in Corpus Christi King.
East (2-4, 2-1), which is hosting the 0-6 Mustangs on Friday at Memorial Stadium, is coming off of a 21-10 victory over Corpus Christi Ray, in which starting running back Ja’Carrien Giles was sidelined with an injury.
“Everybody deals with adversity. We’re dealing with our own forms of it right now,” Gonzalez said. “We’re working past those things that we’ve got to deal with and preparing for the best King High School that we’re going to see Friday night.”
Stepping in for Giles last week was junior running back Jaden Williams, who carried the ball 24 times for 126 yards.
Despite Williams stepping up in the running game, East’s offense felt like it should have had an overall better performance.
The Titans know they will have an opportunity to show their improved performance this week when they face a King defense that has allowed an average of 49 points per game.
“We’re continuing to prep everything that we need to prep,” Gonzalez said about his offense. “We’ve got to work on the execution part of it.”
On the other side of the ball, East’s defense played one of their better games of the season last week, holding the Texans to just 10 points and 238 yards of total offense.
“We played phenomenal last game so (this week) there’s a lot of new schemes and a lot of new different plays,'' said junior linebacker Joe Soto. “It's good and we’re just working on our craft on defense.”
Soto recorded the Titans’ only takeaway of the game against Ray, intercepting quarterback Nicolas Talavera in the third quarter which set up his offense for a 62-yard touchdown drive.
“It was a big takeaway and it really put our team forward so we could win that game,” Soto said. “We’ll try to do that this game to further our team.”
“(Takeaways) are important every week,” said East defensive coordinator Doug Kent. “We love to get the takeaways, get those extra possessions for the offense, and it keeps the whole team going in the right direction.”
King enters Friday night's matchup coming off of a 49-0 loss against Corpus Christi Miller, in which their offense totaled just 232 yards, 73 of those coming on the ground.
Still, Kent has his defensive unit preparing for the Mustangs' running game, which includes their leading rusher in senior Jordan Castillo and senior quarterback Bryan Guillen.
“Their offense is heavy run,” Kent said. “Their quarterback is a very good runner. I think that they're going to try to attack us that way, and it looks like they've done that very well against the other teams that they’ve played, so we're gonna emphasize on stopping the run, and not letting them beat us with a trick play or a deep ball."
Kent's preparation with his defense has it feeling confident heading into its game against King on Friday night.
"I feel pretty good," said senior defensive lineman Sammy Zubieta. "We've worked really hard during practice and we'll be ready to go, and I think we'll do pretty good."