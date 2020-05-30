Following are the team awards from the Victoria East girls' basketball team. 

MVP: Leilani Wimbish-Gay

Outstanding player: Renae Mendieta 

Queen of defense: Giani Wimbish-Gay

Most improved: Brandalyn Rice

Most improved: Azlyn Rodriguez 

Academic Award: Hannah Tyler

Lady Titan Award: Trinity Wallace

Lady Titan Award: Zakari Perry

