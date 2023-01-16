Keimryn Lee was one of the biggest supporters of Victoria East’s girls basketball team.
Her mother, Askaskia Hobbs, would often take her to home games, playoff games, and even make the two-hour trips to watch the Lady Titans play in San Antonio.
However, Lee was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on April 22, 2021 which made it challenging for her to be a fan in regular attendance like she once was.
Still, Lee made it her mission to attend as many games as she could to cheer on the Lady Titans, even after long chemotherapy treatments at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
“She had chemo and no matter how she felt, she made an effort to be at the girls basketball game,” Hobbs said. “A lot of times she was falling asleep in the stands, but she wanted to be there to encourage the athletes to keep going no matter what they were going through.”
Lee passed away on July 12, 2022 at the age of 9, but her mother is keeping her legacy alive after starting the Keimryn Strong Foundation to assist families affected by childhood cancer through donations and fundraising efforts.
On Friday night at Victoria East High School prior to the Lady Titans’ game against Corpus Christi Ray, Hobbs, alongside her daughter Anygelyn Hobbs, was presented with the first monetary donation for her foundation from the team.
“I was overjoyed,” Hobbs said. “I mean, for your community to back you is a feeling that you really can't explain. And then for family to back you as well, it’s unexplainable.”
East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North is Hobbs’ second cousin, and Keiyanah Lee, the Lady Titans current manager, was Keimryn's older sister.
This made it easy for Wimbish-North to greenlight a new cause to support in their annual “Ballin’ For A Cure” game.
“Somebody came to me and said, ‘You know what, we do the breast cancer (awareness), but why don't we try to do something with childhood cancer awareness.’ So I said yeah, let’s do it,” Wimbish-North said.
“It’s something that we're going to do every year, and so hopefully, by doing this, we can help others, with her help other families who're going through such a tragic thing,” she added.
When Lee was battling cancer, she always told her mother that she wanted to help other children who were in a similar position as her, so Hobbs is grateful that the Lady Titans helped carry out her wishes.
“Keimryn had this started in her mind, and now it's time for me to put it into action,” Hobbs said. “I can just only imagine the smile that she has, showing that we're walking it out now.”